Semaglutide may slow osteoarthritis damage, study finds

Semaglutide, the blockbuster weight-loss drug sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk, may have a new role. A study published in Cell Metabolism on March 3, 2026, shows it can slow the progression of osteoarthritis, a condition that affects 530 million people worldwide and for which medicine has yet to find a drug that can actually repair joint damage.

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Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease marked by the progressive breakdown of cartilage, causing persistent pain, stiffness and disability. It affects approximately 7% of the global population, according to the World Health Organisation, with prevalence rising to 73% among those aged 55 and above. Despite its scale, the paper notes that “no effective pharmacological intervention has been established to decelerate OA progression.” Treatment has always been about managing pain, not the disease itself.

How semaglutide protects cartilage

Researchers at the Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, led a team of scientists from collaborating institutions in China, the United States and the United Kingdom to test semaglutide on obese mice that had been surgically induced to develop osteoarthritis. To ensure any benefit had nothing to do with weight loss, they designed a control group that received exactly the same quantities of food as the semaglutide-treated animals, keeping body weight identical across both groups.

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Mice that received semaglutide showed significantly less cartilage degeneration, fewer bone spurs, less joint inflammation and lower pain sensitivity. The weight-matched control group, despite identical body weight, showed none of these benefits. “These findings clearly suggest that SG mitigates obesity-related OA progression through mechanisms independent of its weight-lowering effect,” the paper states.

The mechanism works through how cartilage cells produce energy. In a healthy joint, cells use an efficient energy process that keeps them functioning and capable of repair. In an arthritic joint, cells shift to a far less efficient one, which starves them of energy and accelerates cartilage breakdown. Semaglutide reverses this shift. As the paper describes it, the drug “reprograms chondrocyte metabolism profile from glycolysis to oxidative phosphorylation under inflammatory conditions, resulting in cartilage restoration.” In plain terms, it restores the energy supply to joint cells, giving them what they need to repair themselves rather than deteriorate.

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Early evidence from patient study

The researchers also conducted a small randomised clinical trial involving 20 patients aged 50 to 75 with obesity and knee osteoarthritis. Half received sodium hyaluronate injections, a commonly used joint lubrication treatment. The other half received those injections combined with weekly semaglutide. After 24 weeks, MRI scans showed cartilage thickness increased by approximately 17% in the semaglutide group, compared with less than 1% in the control group. Physical function scores also improved significantly. The researchers acknowledge the trial is limited by its small sample size and that larger studies are needed.

The Cell Metabolism findings build on Novo Nordisk's own clinical work. In October 2024, the company published results from its STEP 9 Phase 3 trial in the New England Journal of Medicine. The 68-week study, involving 407 patients across 61 sites in 11 countries, showed semaglutide significantly reduced knee pain, body weight and improved physical function in obese patients with osteoarthritis. Novo Nordisk has said it aims to work with regulatory authorities to determine next steps, though semaglutide is not yet approved for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

The paper also notes that GLP-1 receptor agonists, the class of drugs to which semaglutide belongs, have demonstrated benefits across a range of conditions beyond obesity and diabetes, including cardiovascular disease, kidney disease and neurodegenerative conditions. An established role in osteoarthritis, working independently of weight loss, would expand the eligible patient population substantially beyond those currently prescribed the drug.

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Implications for the drug market

For Indian pharmaceutical companies, the timing of the findings is significant. Key semaglutide patents in India expire on March 20, 2026, with at least 15 drugmakers already preparing to launch generic versions. Lupin signed an exclusive licensing agreement with China’s Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals in December 2025 for a novel GLP-1 receptor agonist. Biocon has been building a biosimilar pipeline in this class. Sun Pharma has committed to a day-one launch of generic semaglutide. Dr Reddy’s has said it plans to launch in 87 countries including India. Zydus Lifesciences has also received regulatory approval for its generic version. A confirmed osteoarthritis indication could significantly widen the market these companies are positioning themselves to serve.

“It is increasingly evident that weight loss drugs like semaglutide have direct effects on arthritic pathogenetic pathways irrespective of weight loss. We should await long term human trials,” said Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences and Director of the National Diabetes Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation.

Indian doctors say the findings are particularly significant for a country where knee arthritis is among the most common and debilitating conditions. “Semaglutide reduces weight, which directly reduces load on the knee joint. But beyond that, it is now proven to target a specific metabolic process that reduces inflammation across the body. Since osteoarthritis is fundamentally an inflammation problem, semaglutide appears to protect the joint independent of weight loss. And since knee arthritis is the most debilitating and most common form of arthritis in the Indian population, this becomes a significant added advantage of using this medicine for our patients,” said Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Healthcare and Director and Head of Orthopaedics.