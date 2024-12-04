Why Amgen’s MariTide could rival Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk’s obesity drugs

US biopharmaceutical company Amgen’s experimental obesity drug, MariTide (maridebart cafraglutide), is being dubbed a potential competitor to blockbuster drugs like Zepbound from Eli Lilly and Wegovy and Ozempic from Novo Nordisk. Unlike its rivals, which require weekly injections, MariTide offers the potential for monthly or less frequent dosing, which could be a significant advantage in the consumer-driven obesity treatment market.



Amgen released the findings of its year-long study of MariTide in patients with obesity and Type 2 diabetes last month. The Phase 2 trial revealed that participants without diabetes lost an average of 20% of their body weight, while those with Type 2 diabetes achieved a reduction of up to 17%. The weight loss continued throughout the 52-week period, with no signs of slowing down, the results showed.



“There are numerous anti-obesity drugs currently available and many more in development, but MariTide stands out as a promising candidate, particularly for individuals with severe obesity. Early indications suggest that this drug could match or even exceed the efficacy of existing treatments,” said Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences and Director of the National Diabetes Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation (NDOC).



Dr Jay Bradner, Executive Vice President of Research and Development at Amgen, highlighted the drug’s “differentiated profile”, noting its clinically meaningful attributes such as substantial and progressive weight loss, monthly or less frequent dosing, and improvements in cardiometabolic parameters. Additionally, MariTide showed a strong reduction in HbA1c, a key marker for blood sugar control. For people with diabetes, target HbA1c levels are often set below 7%, though this can vary based on individual health factors.



The study also revealed significant improvements in blood sugar levels for participants with diabetes, with HbA1c dropping by as much as 2.2 percentage points. Other health markers, such as blood pressure and triglycerides, also showed considerable improvement. MariTide did not negatively affect bone density or lead to concerning increases in certain fats in the bloodstream, according to the company. Side effects were primarily digestive-related, such as nausea and vomiting, particularly after the initial dose. However, these symptoms were typically short-lived and subsided with dose adjustments, said the firm.



Amgen is continuing studies to assess the drug’s ability to sustain weight loss over time, its effectiveness at lower doses, and its performance after discontinuation.

Pharmaceutical analysts have stated that the 52-week data from the Phase 2 trial positions MariTide as a strong contender in the GLP-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1) market, although the weight loss results were somewhat lower than initially expected. “The convenience of a once-a-month dosing schedule is a significant advantage, which may enable MariTide to effectively compete with current market leaders such as Tirzepatide and Semaglutide,” said Vishal Manchanda, Senior Vice President of Institutional Research at Systematix.



Manchanda also noted that as more treatment options become available within the GLP-1 category, supply constraints could ease, making these therapies more affordable and potentially improving health outcomes for obese and diabetic patients. According to GlobalData, a data analysis firm, sales of GLP-1 receptor agonists are projected to reach $125 billion by 2033, with 90% of this revenue coming from obesity treatments.



“Given the reimbursement challenges in the obesity market, companies developing GLP-1 drugs may adopt a direct-to-consumer distribution strategy. While these medications will remain prescription-only, a direct distribution model could help align pricing strategies with consumer needs, enabling broader accessibility,” Manchanda explained.



With obesity being a significant global health challenge, Amgen is now preparing for larger trials to confirm these results and explore the long-term benefits of the drug. The firm is soon expected to enter the race for oral anti-obesity drugs. “Our approach includes advancing an obesity pipeline composed of both oral and injectable options, addressing the diverse needs of individuals affected by this condition,” said Dr Bradner.



Currently, four injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists have received approval for obesity treatment, including Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound. However, the market remains open for an oral alternative, which represents a significant opportunity for pharmaceutical companies. According to GlobalData, 63 drugs are currently under development, with four Phase III candidates vying for the first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist approval for obesity.



“Injectable GLP-1 receptor agonists have shown positive results, but the inconvenience of injections remains a major barrier. This is why there is strong interest in oral alternatives,” said Jasper Morley, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData. Oral versions are more accessible and have lower development costs, making them appealing for both patients and pharmaceutical companies.



Novo Nordisk is a key player in this space, with several GLP-1 products in development, including Rybelsus, an oral drug already approved by the FDA for Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular risk factors. The company is now seeking approval for an obesity indication. Novo Nordisk’s new Phase III candidate, NN-9932, is expected to launch by 2025, and GlobalData has estimated its probability of approval at 35%, the highest among oral GLP-1 receptor agonists currently under development.



Eli Lilly is also positioning itself strongly in the market with orforglipron calcium, a Phase III candidate that is expected to launch in 2026. It will be the first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist approved for obesity and the first small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist approval.