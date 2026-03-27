Will India’s Semaglutide boom create more losers than winners?

Ten companies launched generic semaglutide on Day 1 of the patent expiry in India. More than 40 are expected to follow. But the race may already be over for many of them, according to a market intelligence report by Impeerical Consulting.

The report projects that India's GLP-1 market could reach Rs 12,000 crore over five years, driven by more than 100 million diabetics and a rapidly growing obesity burden. But it also warns that prices, which have already fallen by 70% to 90% from the innovator brand, are set to decline by a further 10% to 30% within the next 12 to 18 months as more brands enter.

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At that level of margin compression, companies without scale, differentiation or early prescriber relationships will find it increasingly difficult to survive.

"The brand capturing the highest prescriber mindshare in the first six months will likely achieve a dominant market position,” the report notes, citing a Nomura research note. The report attributes this to what it calls “physician stickiness”. Once doctors gain experience with a particular GLP-1 brand and observe patient outcomes, they tend to remain loyal to it. Late entrants cannot simply buy their way in with a lower price. The window for capturing prescriber attention is narrow, and it is closing fast.

"Day 1 launchers have a significant advantage in this race," the report notes, adding that companies that invested in early launches, clinical trials and unique product differentiators are best positioned to capture dominant market share.

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Of the ten companies that launched on Day 1, only a handful have built genuinely differentiated positions. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is the only competitor to have conducted an Indian Phase III clinical trial with 312 patients, establishing non-inferior efficacy against the innovator drug, a distinction that carries weight with physicians, who tend to prefer locally generated clinical evidence.

Sun Pharma has launched the widest therapeutic SKU range with seven products covering the complete dose escalation spectrum. Zydus Lifesciences holds exclusive rights to a reusable multi-dose pen device, which it has extended through co-marketing agreements with Lupin and Torrent.

Eris Lifesciences holds the lowest weekly price point at Rs 220 per shot. Torrent is the only company to have launched an oral generic semaglutide, addressing patients who prefer to avoid injections entirely.

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For everyone else, the path is harder, the report indicates. The four-tier market structure that has already formed ultra-affordable vials at Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,800, mid-range reusable pens at Rs 2,200 to Rs 3,999, premium generic pens at Rs 4,000 to Rs 7,400, and the innovator at Rs 8,800 to Rs 16,400 leaves little room for undifferentiated entrants to carve out a sustainable position.

A company that is neither the cheapest nor the most clinically credible nor the most innovative on device design has no clear reason for a physician to choose it over an established name already in their practice.

The consolidation that the report projects within 12 to 18 months is likely already underway. With 40-plus brands filing for launch and further price declines expected, the market will sort itself quickly between companies that built a genuine moat, such as clinical data, device innovation, distribution depth or price leadership, and those that arrived with limited differentiation beyond regulatory approval, it further said.