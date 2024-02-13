Bharat Electronics gets orders worth Rs 2,282.06 crore from Indian Navy 

State-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has bagged a contract worth Rs 2,282 crore from the Indian Navy. The deal is for supplying of state-of-the-art indigenously designed and developed electronic warfare suite for use on-board warships.

"This EW (electronic warfare) suite is a big leap towards the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative of BEL," the firm said in an exchange filing.

The company has also received additional orders worth Rs 114.59 crore since the last disclosure on 30th January 2024 and these orders pertain to the supply of SDRs, HD VLF receivers, EVMs etc. "With the above, BEL has received cumulative orders of Rs 30,776.06 Crs in the current financial year," the company said.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Defence said it has signed a contract with BEL for the procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment, and accessories for the Indian Navy.

The Shakti EW System, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured, is capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implementing countermeasures in dense electromagnetic environments.

The Shakti EW System will be installed on-board capital warships of the Indian Navy. The project will generate employment of two and half lakh man-days over four years with the participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

On Tuesday, shares of BEL rose 1 per cent to settle at Rs 176.45 on the BSE.

In December 2023, the defence ministry sealed an over Rs 5,300 crore deal with BEL for procurement of electronic fuzes for the Indian Army for 10 years. An electronic fuze is an integral component of medium to heavy calibre artillery guns which provide sustained artillery firepower for military operations.

The ministry said the fuzes are being procured for usage in artillery guns which are capable of lethal engagements in various kinds of terrain including high-altitude areas along the northern borders.