Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Thursday said the aircraft that crashed as Flight AI171 on June 12 had been well-maintained and showed no issues before takeoff. "The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight,” Wilson said in a statement.

Advertisement

As directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on June 14, Wilson added, Air India has been conducting thorough safety inspections on its 33 Boeing 787 aircraft. "So far, inspections have been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service. The remaining aircraft are currently in planned maintenance and will have these additional checks done before being released into service. Following the review, the DGCA has confirmed that our Boeing 787 fleet and maintenance processes fully meet safety standards."

However, Wilson acknowledged that the time needed to perform these enhanced safety checks, combined with a range of external factors — including airspace closures in Iran and the Middle East, night-time restrictions at international airports, and routine technical issues — has led to a higher-than-usual number of cancellations on long-haul routes in recent days. "We know these disruptions have been frustrating, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience," he said.

Advertisement

To bolster confidence among passengers, Wilson said the airline will continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on its Boeing 787 fleet, and extend the same measures to its Boeing 777 aircraft. In light of the operational impact, Air India has reduced its international widebody flight schedule by around 15% starting June 20, 2025 through at least mid-July. "This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues," Wilson explained.

He acknowledged that the temporary schedule changes may disrupt travel plans. "We're deeply sorry for any inconvenience. If your flight is impacted, we will contact you to offer rebooking on another flight at no extra cost, or a full refund. We will share the updated international schedule within the next few days."

Advertisement

Calling the crash a moment of "deep sorrow," Wilson said: "Words cannot express the pain we feel for the families and loved ones affected by this devastating event. We are fully committed to doing all we can to support the families impacted and are also working closely with authorities to understand the cause of this tragedy."

The aircraft that crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad killed 241 passengers and crew members, along with 34 people on the ground.

