Can India's carbon credit market scale when climate-tech capital is flowing elsewhere?

India's climate-tech ecosystem is witnessing a surge in investor interest, but not all green sectors are benefiting equally. While venture capital is pouring into battery storage, electric vehicles, industrial decarbonisation and energy-efficiency technologies, carbon-credit start-ups continue to struggle to attract funding.

The contrast is becoming increasingly apparent. According to recent data by Tracxn, India's climate-tech start-ups attracted about $791 million in funding in the first half of 2026, extending the sector's growth momentum. Yet, very little of that capital has flowed into carbon-credit companies, despite growing global demand for carbon offsets and India's ambitions to emerge as a major supplier of nature-based and agricultural carbon credits.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: No longer a dirty fuel: Why India is backing coal to survive the global gas crisis

Funding activity in the carbon credit sector has been limited, with Varaha's $20 million extended Series B round emerging as one of the standout deals.

Investors say the hesitation stems from the structure of the business itself. Unlike battery-storage or EV companies that can demonstrate revenues and customer traction relatively quickly, carbon-credit start-ups often face long gestation periods. It can take anywhere between two and four years before a project generates verified credits and starts producing meaningful revenues. For venture capital funds operating on fixed investment cycles, that timeline can be difficult to justify.

There are also concerns around verification standards, credit quality, and pricing volatility. Global carbon markets have faced scrutiny in recent years over questions surrounding the environmental integrity of some offset projects. As a result, investors have become more selective, preferring climate-tech businesses that offer measurable industrial outcomes and clearer paths to profitability.

Advertisement

The funding gap raises a larger question for India's climate ambitions. Carbon credits are expected to play an important role in helping corporations meet net-zero commitments and channel climate finance into sectors such as agriculture, forestry and rural sustainability. Large global buyers, including technology giants, are already sourcing carbon credits from projects linked to India. Yet scaling such projects requires patient capital, scientific validation and years of groundwork before returns begin to materialise.

The irony is that while climate-tech investment is booming, one of the sectors most closely tied to emissions reduction is being left behind. If private capital continues to favour decarbonisation technologies over carbon-market infrastructure, India's carbon-credit ecosystem may struggle to achieve the scale policymakers and climate experts envision.

