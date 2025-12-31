EV sales soar 76% in 2025; hybrid cars see 83% jump

Electric car sales in India rose 76% year-on-year to 175,256 units in 2025, aided by a bevy of electric vehicle launches during the calendar year.

Meanwhile, strong hybrid car sales grew 83% year-on-year to 107,196 units in 2025, outpacing the growth seen in EVs.

The 83% rise in hybrid sales comes on the back of just eight models compared to over 40 EV models in the country.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor dominated India’s strong hybrid segment, commanding more than 80% of the market through offerings such as the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, Innova Hycross MPV, Camry sedan, and the premium Vellfire MPV. Toyota recorded 78% year-on-year jump in strong hybrid car sales at 87,241 units in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest car manufacturer, sold 18,958 strong hybrid cars in 2025 compared with 8,767 units in 2024. The Japanese carmaker sells three hybrid models, the Grand Vitara, the Invicto and the Victoris. Honda, the other Japanese automaker in the segment that sells the City Hybrid sedan, record sales of 997 strong hybrid vehicles.

In electric vehicles, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles maintained its lead as India’s top-selling EV maker in 2025 with registrations of 69,236 units, recording a 12.5% jump compared to 2024.

China’s SAIC Motor-backed JSW MG Motor India narrowed its gap with the homegrown carmaker by selling 51,172 units, up 138% year-on-year compared with 21,484 units sold in 2024. Its crossover electric SUV, the MG Windsor, became India’s top-selling EV in 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) stood third with registrations of 33,335 EVs in 2025, up 369% from 7109 EVs sold last year. However, in terms of revenue, M&M cornered the highest market share in EVs.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor India, which makes the Creta EV, came in fourth with registrations of 6,717 EVs in 2025.

China’s BYD ranked fifth with sales of 5,393 EVs in 2025, up 91% year-on-year compared with 2,818 EVs sold during the previous year.

German luxury carmaker BMW’s EV registrations jumped 164% year-on-year to 3,197 units in 2025.

Kia India clocked 2,714 EV registrations followed by Mercedes-Benz India, which recorded sales of 1,164 EVs in 2025. Citroen sold 870 EVs while Vietnamese automaker VinFast, which forayed into the Indian market in September, saw registration of 798 EVs.

Elon Musk’s Tesla sold 223 EVs, denting sales of premium and luxury carmakers.