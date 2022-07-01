NMDC iron ore production falls 14% to 2.57 MT in June

State-owned NMDC has registered a fall of about 14 percent in its iron ore production at 2.57 million tonnes (MT) during June 2022.

In June last year, it had produced 2.98 MT of iron ore, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Last month the company also saw its sales falling to 1.90 MT, from 3.18 MT in June 2021, a year-on-year (y-o-y) fall of 40 percent.

The company's production from mines in Chhattisgarh remained flat during June at 1.94 MT. The output from Karnataka mines fell to 0.63 MT as compared to 1.04 MT in June 2021.

The sales of minerals produced from Chhattisgarh shrank to 1.58 MT as against 2.22 MT in June last year.

From Karnatka deposits, the company sold 0.32 MT of iron ore, lower from 0.96 MT in the same month 2021. Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the ministry of steel, is the country's largest producer of iron ore.

The company is producing about 35 MT of iron ore from its major iron-producing units which are the Bailadila sector in Chhattisgarh and Donimalai in the Bellary-Hospet region in Karnataka.

Besides iron ore, NMDC is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, lime stone, dolomite and gypsum.