Noel Tata's mother Simone Tata, a force behind Lakmé and Westside, passes away at 95

Simone Tata, the stepmother of the late Ratan Tata and the mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, passed away on Friday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, aged 95, after a brief illness.

Born in Geneva, Switzerland, Simone Tata first visited India in 1953 as a tourist at the age of 23. It was during this trip that she met Naval Tata, who was divorced and 26 years older than her. The two married in 1955, and Simone settled permanently in Mumbai, marking the beginning of her influential role in India’s business and philanthropic landscape.

Simone Tata was instrumental in transforming Lakmé into India's leading cosmetics brand. Serving as chairperson of Lakmé from the early 1980s, she led the company through critical years and helped establish it as a household name in India's beauty industry. Under her guidance, Lakmé became the brand it is today. The Tata Group sold Lakmé to Hindustan Unilever in 1996 as part of a restructuring exercise.

However, Simone did not step away from the business world after the sale of Lakmé. She used the proceeds to establish Westside under the retail group Trent, which would go on to become one of India's most popular department store chains. This move further cemented her legacy as a visionary in India’s retail industry.

Simone Tata's leadership extended beyond her business ventures; she also contributed to several philanthropic causes and played a key role in the Sir Ratan Tata Institute's work.

A statement from the Tata family said, "She will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakmé as India's leading cosmetic brand and laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain."

The statement also highlighted her positive outlook and deep resolve, which helped her overcome many personal and professional challenges in her life.

Simone Tata's last rites will take place on Saturday morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church in Colaba, followed by a mass at 11 am.



