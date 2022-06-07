Pristyn Care acquires Ratan Tata, Tiger Global-backed health-tech platform Lybrate

Pristyn Care announced on Tuesday that it has acquired health-tech platform Lybrate, financed by Ratan Tata and Tiger Global, to bring in synergies on overall healthcare delivery and foray into primary care.

In the coming days, the companies will work towards combining the business operations seamlessly, the company said in a statement.

Through this acquisition, Pristyn Care claims that it will be among the largest healthcare provider networks in the country. The deal "would accelerate the expansion plans of Pristyn Care as it goes beyond its existing network of over 800 fully-operative secondary surgery care centres and enters primary care via digital and online consultation services," it added.

Moreover, with this acquisition, the healthcare provider is aiming to add doctor consultation online services, improve care effectiveness in primary care and meet patient expectations.

Harsimarbir Singh, co-founder at Pristyn Care said, “...Given the increasing demand for online health services, Lybrate makes a compelling strategic fit to give access to primary care to our patients via online consultation services. We truly believe there is a significant appetite for innovation and growth in healthcare, and similar acquisitions will help consolidate, scale, and grow healthcare delivery assets. This partnership will mean more access to primary care via qualified doctors, online consultation services, and an improved experience for the patients. The combined solutions will also be geared to benefit the entire healthcare ecosystem.”



Talking about the same, Saurabh Arora, the Founder of Lybrate said, “...Pristyn Care’s attributes resonate strongly with Lybrate and given the nature of its business strongly complementing our offerings, it should allow building upon the strengths of each other. With Pristyn Care’s focus on secondary healthcare and Lybrate’s robust network of large numbers of primary care doctors, we can achieve tremendous synergies.”



As per the company’s statement, the 150 employees of Lybrate will become part of Pristyn Care's team.

