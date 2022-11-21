Tablet PC shipments to record a healthy 10-15% growth in 2022, Samsung still dominant

Driven by consumer and enterprise demand for hybrid work, Tablet PC shipments registered a growth of 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the June to October quarter (Q3) 2022, and will continue to register significant robust growth, ending the year on a high note. According to CyberMedia Research, Tablet PC shipments are to record a healthy 10-15 per cent growth in 2022.

Leading the tablet market in India was Samsung, with a 28 per cent market share. Within Samsung’s share, the Tab A8 (Wi-Fi + 4G) and Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi + 4G) had 25 and 18 per cent market shares, respectively. Samsung shipments recorded 83 per cent QoQ growth in Q3 2022.

At the second spot was Lenovo with a 26 per cent market share, mostly coming from its commercial business and retail market. Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi+4G) and Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) (Wi-Fi) series had a 32 and 17 per cent market share in Lenovo’s portfolio, respectively, primarily in the value for money tablet (Rs 7,000 - Rs 25,000) segment. Lenovo shipments recorded 21 per cent QoQ growth in Q3 2022.

Apple was in third place with a 19 per cent market share. The most popular models were iPad 9 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) with a 57 and 15 per cent market share, respectively, followed by Apple iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi) and Apple iPad Air 2022 (Wi-Fi) at 8 and 6 per cent respective shares in the tablet market. Apple iPad shipments recorded 26 per cent QoQ growth in Q3 2022.

Lava was at the fourth spot with 13 per cent market share and Realme at fifth with 7 per cent share.

“We anticipate the Tablet shipments to post a robust growth driven by attractive and aggressive offers and discounts. As we move ahead, we will see 5G-capable Tablets to underline the Tablet Market growth, especially in education, healthcare, hospitality and manufacturing segments,” says Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

5G tablet sales picking up

The rollout of the 5G network in India, hasn’t just witnessed a spike in demand for 5G smartphones. Tablets, too, registered healthy growth, with 5G-capable tablet shipments picking up steam in the run-up to the festive season. The 5G Tablet Shipments in India grew 61% QoQ in Q3 as per the CyberMedia Research's Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q3 2022.



The demand for 5G tablets was driven by the recent 5G auctions and the beginning of the 5G era. The growth in 5G Tablets is consistent with the trends seen in the 5G smartphone market.

Also read: VLC Player unbanned in India months after silly ban, now available for download

Also read: SBI Video life certificate: Here is how pension holders can submit their Jeevan Pramaan document from home