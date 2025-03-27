'Tamil Nadu facility isn't going anywhere': Ather CEO clears air on new site in Maharashtra

Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, has clarified that the company's manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, will remain fully operational, countering speculation about a shift to Maharashtra.

“Hosur, TN facility isn’t going anywhere!” Mehta said in a post, responding to reports that Ather plans to move most of its production to a new plant coming up in AURIC city, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

“It’s been key to Ather’s manufacturing journey since 2021, and that doesn’t change. The Rizta and 450 line of scooters will continue rolling out of this facility, and so will the batteries for these scooters. It also gives our R&D and engineering team easy access to the facility, which is a massive advantage. And as we grow, so will the thousands of jobs and the EV ecosystem we’ve built here,” he added.

Addressing the company’s expansion strategy, Mehta introduced Ather’s new site in Maharashtra. "Factory 3.0 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is the next step in our growth strategy. This is where our future products and platforms will roll out from. AURIC is also a great location for this expansion, bringing us closer to more markets and optimising logistics."

He dismissed any notion of a relocation, framing the development as a scale-up move. “This isn’t about shifting from one place to another, it’s about adding serious muscle to our production capabilities. Once fully ramped, both Hosur and Factory 3.0 together will push out over a million EVs a year. More capacity, better reach, and faster deliveries.”

