Tata Group becomes first Indian conglomerate to cross Rs 30 lakh cr market cap

The market capitalisation of the Tata Group, comprising 18 firms, went past ₹30 lakh crore backed by a sharp rally in TCS and Tata Motors.

More than half of the group’s market value comes from Tata Consultancy Services, whose market cap hit the ₹15 lakh crore mark for the first time.

The surge was boosted by a deal the IT firm signed to transform Europe Assistance’s IT operating model using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Reliance Group holds the second position on the market-cap leaderboard, at ₹21.60 lakh crore. The Adani Group, with interests across various infrastructure sectors and capital-intensive commodities, is ranked third, with a combined market value of ₹15.54 lakh crore.

Tata Motors and Titan both had market value of over ₹3 lakh crore as on Tuesday.

The former’s shares are at an all-time high after the company reported a strong set of financial numbers for the quarter ended December. Besides a strong Q3, analysts gave Tata Motors a thumbs-up on its continued improvement in JLR, the PV and CV business, and reduced net automotive debt from current levels. Year-to-date its shares are up nearly 19 per cent. Titan, however, has had a dismal start to the year, with its shares shedding 3.2 per cent.

Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Consumer Products and Trent contribute over ₹1 lakh crore each to the m-cap. The newly listed Tata Technologies has a market cap of about ₹46,000 crore.