Tata Group becomes first Indian conglomerate to cross Rs 30 lakh cr market cap

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Feedback

More than half of the group’s market value comes from Tata Consultancy Services, whose market cap hit the ₹15 lakh crore mark for the first time.

The market capitalisation of the Tata Group, comprising 18 firms, went past ₹30 lakh crore backed by a sharp rally in TCS and Tata Motors.

More than half of the group’s market value comes from Tata Consultancy Services, whose market cap hit the ₹15 lakh crore mark for the first time.

The surge was boosted by a deal the IT firm signed to transform Europe Assistance’s IT operating model using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Reliance Group holds the second position on the market-cap leaderboard, at ₹21.60 lakh crore. The Adani Group, with interests across various infrastructure sectors and capital-intensive commodities, is ranked third, with a combined market value of ₹15.54 lakh crore.

Tata Motors and Titan both had market value of over ₹3 lakh crore as on Tuesday.
The former’s shares are at an all-time high after the company reported a strong set of financial numbers for the quarter ended December. Besides a strong Q3, analysts gave Tata Motors a thumbs-up on its continued improvement in JLR, the PV and CV business, and reduced net automotive debt from current levels. Year-to-date its shares are up nearly 19 per cent. Titan, however, has had a dismal start to the year, with its shares shedding 3.2 per cent.

Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Consumer Products and Trent contribute over ₹1 lakh crore each to the m-cap. The newly listed Tata Technologies has a market cap of about ₹46,000 crore.

Published on: Feb 07, 2024, 7:05 AM IST
