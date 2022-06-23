AGR dues: Vodafone Idea okays exercising option of deferment by four years 

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea’s board of directors has approved the deferment of AGR-related dues by four years with immediate effect in keeping with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) order issued on June 15, as per an exchange filing. The filing further stated that the amount of AGR-related dues stated in the DoT letter is Rs 8,837 crore and is subject to revision on account of disposals of representations, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Special Audit, and any other outcome of litigation.

The final amount will have to be paid in six equal annual tranches post moratorium period starting from March 31, 2026. Vodafone Idea explained, “The said DoT letter also provides the Company an option for equity conversion of interest dues upfront for these AGR-related dues for which a period of 90 days has been provided from the date of the said DoT letter.”

Government-approved all telcos who have opted for a moratorium shall pay bank guarantees worth the next payable installment, including that part of the deferred payment due with the installment, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan told the Parliament in March. He added the Government of India (GoI) has given a moratorium of four years on the payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to all eligible telecom service providers (TSPs).

Meanwhile, the board of directors also approved raising funds up to Rs 436.21 crore via issuance of either up to 42,76,56,421 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 per share or up to 42,76,56,421 warrants convertible into equity shares to a Vodafone Group entity and promoter Euro Pacific Securities on a preferential basis.

Also read: BIF dismisses telcos' argument on captive private 5G networks as absurd

Also read: Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, ITC, Bajaj Auto, SBI and more