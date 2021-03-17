Airtel adds 59 lakh mobile subscribers in Jan; Vi, Jio also gain

Bharti Airtel added the highest number of mobile subscribers in January, while rivals Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) also made net additions to their subscriber base.

As per the monthly telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the month of January, Airtel added 58.92 lakh wireless subscribers. It was followed by Jio with addition of 19.56 lakh subscribers and Vi with 17.10 lakh subscribers.

While state-run BSNL added 81,659 subscribers, MTNL and Reliance Communications lost 8,312 and 625 subscribers, respectively, the data showed.

The country's wireless subscriber base rose 96.35 lakh to 116.34 crore as on January 31. The number of wireline subscribers rose marginally to 2 crore.

Amongst wireless subscribers, Jio had the highest market share at 35.30 per cent, followed by Airtel with 29.62 per cent and Vi with 24.58 per cent. BSNL had 10.21 per cent market share, while MTNL's market share stood at 0.28 per cent.

In the month of January, 76.30 lakh subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability, TRAI said.

