Airtel comes up with one-in-one 'Airtel Black' plan; check out features, other details

Bharti Airtel has launched Airtel Black, which is an all-in-one solution for all plans including fiber, DTH, and mobile services. As per Airtel, its new plan will offer freedom from managing multiple bill payment dates. It also offers facilities like one customer care number, dedicated relationship managers, and priority resolution; flexibility to create customised plans on Airtel Black; Airtel Xstream Box at no additional cost; and zero installation and service charges.

A customer can bundle two or more of Airtel services (fiber, DTH, mobile) together to become Airtel Black members, under which the customer will be entitled to a single bill and a single customer care number. Shashwat Sharma, Director-Marketing and Communications, Bharti Airtel said Airtel Black will address the need for convenience and peace of mind for its customers.

Airtel said the new plan will make it easier for customers to pay multiple bills and manage services on a single plan. As per Airtel, customers have expressed frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers.

The new plan also comes with zero switching and installation costs, and the company will ensure free service visits to customers' homes.

Airtel Black plan features:

No hassle of managing multiple bill payment dates, navigating customer care IVRs or interacting with separate service providers.

A customer can connect to a care representative in 60 seconds of calling. All service visits will be made on priority and for free.

Users will have a full choice of selecting suitable plans for each service before bundling them together for billing.

How to get Airtel Black

Download the Airtel Thank app and get an Airtel Black plan or make your own plan by bundling your existing services

Visit the Airtel store near you and our teams will help you get on to Airtel Black

Give a missed call on 8826655555 and an Airtel executive will reach out to you to upgrade you to Airtel Black

