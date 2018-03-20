Airtel launches Rs 499 postpaid plan to counter Reliance Jio's 509 plan

In its plan to counter Reliance Jio's expending network of 4G data users, Airtel has come up with a data plan that can match up to Reliance Jio's Rs 509 plan. India's largest telecom company, Airtel, has launched Rs 499 data plan for its postpaid users in which customers will get unlimited calls (local as well as STD), 40 GB data, and 1 Year Amazon Prime subscription, with 30-day billing cycle. Airtel's plan is apparently launched to counter Reliance Jio's famous data plan of Rs 509 per month. Though Jio offers 60 GB data per month with 2 GB per day limit, Airtel has not kept any limit on daily usage. If the data is not used in a month, it'll automatically add to the next month plan.

Airtel's other popular postpaid plans are Rs 399, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199. Apart from getting extra data benefit in data plans over Rs 499, customers can also add free connections - one in Rs 799 and two in Rs 1,199 plan- on a single connection. Airtel has already partnered India's largest streaming site Hotstar. This move is expected to increase Hotstar's customer base, piggybacking on Airtel TV's reach and viewership. The telco also has deals with SonyLIV, Eros Now and HOOQ in place. Here's a look at Airtel's Rs 499 plan and Jio's Rs 509 plan.

Airtel's Rs 499 data plan



Unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls 40GD 3G/4G data with rollover facility Roaming outgoing calls Free access to Wynk Music, Live TV and Movies, Handset damage protection

One year Amazon Prime subscription

Reliance Jio's Rs 509 plan Free local, STD, roaming calls to all operators 60 GD data on 2 GB per day basis Free local, STD, and roaming SMS Unlimited access to Jio apps

Which one is better?

Reliance Jio plan requires Rs 600 security deposit but no security for Airtel plan. The Jio plan offers unlimited messages and access to Jio apps but the Airtel plan offers access to Wynk Music, Live TV and Movies. Once you opt for the Airtel plan, you get a free one-year access to Amazon Prime where you can enjoy free movies, TV series, and documentaries, etc; Jio does not offer this facility.

Several telecom companies, including Airtel, faced the consequences of the disruptive tariff war started by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio in September 2016. The cheap data plans and unlimited call facility offered by the company attracted several users to change their mobile operators to Reliance Jio. The price war has even led to the winding up of four telecom companies, including RCom, Tata Teleservices, Telenor and Aircel, since Jio's launch in 2016.