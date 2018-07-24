Airtel's Rs 299, Rs 229 and Rs 249 plans offer more data, call options to users

Airtel has launched Rs 299 per month plan for its prepaid customers looking for benefits in terms of validity. Those choosing Rs 299 plan would get unlimited calls with roaming facilities and 100 SMS per day for 45 days. However, if data usage is one of your priorities, it may not be useful as the company does not offer any data facility with this plan.

Apart from that, Airtel's Rs 229 and Rs 249 plans also offer these facilities but with additional data features. In the Rs 229 plan in Delhi-NCR circle, the company offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS a day facility and 1.4GB per day data. The company's Rs 249 per month plan offers unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day and 2GB per day data. The plan is valid for one month.

If you are looking for plans with validity up to three months, you can go for Rs 495 and Rs 559 plans. While Rs 495 plan offers 84 days validity, along with features like unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day and 1.4 GB data per day, Rs 559 plan offers 90-day validity while the other features remain the same as the Rs 495 plan.

India's largest telecom company is battling stiff competition from Reliance Jio, Vodafone India and Idea. Recently, it also revamped its postpaid plans to offer added data benefits to users while its archrival company Reliance Jio announced its plans to launch GigaFiber broadband in the months to come.

Postpaid plans

On July 9, Airtel re-hauled its Rs 499 postpaid plan to offer 87.5 per cent more data to subscribers. The plan previously offered 40 GB data to subscribers; whereas, it now offers 75 GB of data. It also includes 100 SMS messages per day and unlimited voice calls throughout the country. Data can be rolled over up to 500GB, i.e. unused data from one month is added on to the next month.

Additionally, the plan includes other benefits, viz. a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, Wynk TV subscription, and Handset Damage Protection. It will, however, be available only to select users in certain regions. A wider rollout can be expected in the near future.