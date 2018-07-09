Airtel slashes prices across broadband plans to take on Jio GigaFiber

The 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries, which was held on July 5, has left telecom operators in jitters. The nation witnessed the introduction of Jio GigaFiber, Reliance's FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) broadband service which will be rolled out in 1,100 cities of India on August 15. While netizens were enthralled by the news, industry players were pushed to the brink of the edge, given Jio's track record of disrupting markets.

Bharti Airtel, though currently leading the Indian telecom space, has also been muddled by the news, and is cutting prices across broadband plans in order to stay in the competition. The benefits provided by Airtel vary according to the duration of subscription; viz. a subscriber can save up to 15% on a 6 month subscription, while up to 20% on a 1 year plan.

It provides unlimited local and STD calls, 100 GB data at speeds up-to 40 Mbps, and bonus data of 500 GB until October 31. For six and twelve months plan, the prices would be Rs 678 and Rs 639 respectively.

It provides unlimited local and STD calls, 250 GB data at speeds up-to 100 Mbps, and bonus data of 1000 GB until October 31. Data can be rolled over and one can avail Amazon subscription as well. For six and twelve months plan, the prices would be Rs 848 and Rs 799 respectively.

It provides unlimited local and STD calls, 500 GB data at speeds up-to 100 Mbps, and bonus data of 1000 GB until October 31. Data can be rolled over and one can avail Amazon subscription as well. For six and twelve months plan, the prices would be Rs 1103 and Rs 1039 respectively.

It provides unlimited local and STD calls, unlimited data at speeds up to 100 Mbps, and bonus data of 1000 GB until October 31. Data can be rolled over and one can avail Amazon subscription as well. For six and twelve months plan, the prices would be Rs 1698 and Rs 1599 respectively.

It provides unlimited local and STD calls, 1200 GB data at speeds up-to 300 Mbps, and bonus data of 1000 GB until October 31. Data can be rolled over and one can avail Amazon subscription as well. For six and twelve months plan, the prices would be Rs 1868 and Rs 1759 respectively.

Recently, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecommunication company, took to Twitter to roll out the self-professed 'most economic broadband' plan in the country at Rs 491. It will offer 20GB data per day for 30 days at 20 Mbps. In June, it had introduced two new FTTH plans at Rs 777 and Rs 1,277. The Rs 777 plan offers 500 GB monthly data at 50 Mbps, while the Rs 1277 plan offers 750 GB monthly data at 100 Mbps.

Clearly, despite BSNL and Bharti Airtel being the current leaders in India's broadband market, they face angst about their customers switching to Jio GigaFiber once it is commercially available.