JioFiber: Should you buy 100Mbps, 250Mbps, 500Mbps or 1Gbps package?

After 4G mobile service, Reliance Jio has launched Jio Fiber wired broadband services in India, promising high-speed internet across 1,600 cities in India. The service enables high-speed broadband internet and video calling, along with free data and voice calls. Under its various plans, Jio Fiber offers internet speed ranging from 100Mbps to 1 Gbps. Jio Fiber plans start at Rs 699 and its top-tier plan is priced at Rs 8,499 with access to all the services and lots of freebies. Reliance Jio's Jio Fiber service combines high-speed internet, voice calls, television and movies, along with additional features for multiplayer gaming, multiparty video conferencing, virtual shopping and home security.

Reliance Jio has segmented its plans into Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium. The Bronze, Silver and Gold plans offer 100 Mbps to 250 Mbps speeds with 100GB, 200GB and 500GB data priced at Rs 699, Rs 849 and Rs 1299 respectively. However, none of these come with premium content and offers VR experience.

On the other side of the speed and data spectrum are Platinum and Titanium plans with 1Gbps speeds and 2500GB and 5000GB data respectively. Both the premium plans are priced at Rs 3999 and Rs 8499 are suitable for people who have high data and speed demands. Such high speeds are not required for a normal home user. A simple 100+ Mbps connection is more than enough for streaming Netflix content at full HD resolution on multiple devices.

The best JioFiber plan for a regular home user is the 'Diamond' Rs 2499 plan. It offers 500 Mbps speed and 1.25 Terabytes of data coupled with access to premium content and offers VR experience on VR headset. As part of the 'Welcome Offer', the Diamond plan also offers a 24-inch HDTV worth Rs 12,990. The Gold Plan is the next best plan if you are not interested in 'first day-first show' movies and VR experience. Part of the Jio Forever Annual Plan, the Gold plan offers 250 Mbps speed at a monthly rental of Rs 1,299 and 500GB data.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Reliance Jio Fiber Vs Airtel V-Fiber: Broadband plans, internet speed, price comparison

Also Read: JioFiber: Is it worth getting GigaFiber connection for free 4K TV?

Also Read: JioFiber launched with plans starting from Rs 699, speed up to 1Gbps; here's all you need to know

Also Read: How does Reliance Jio decide who gets Jio Fiber connection

Also Read: Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch: JioFiber to be free for 2 months nationwide!