Reliance Jio Fiber Vs Airtel V-Fiber: Broadband plans, internet speed, price comparison

Two of the biggest fixed-line broadband players in India, Airtel V-Fiber and Reliance Jio Fiber, are readying up for a battle to woo new customers. Reliance Jio laid out all its plans for Jio Fiber and the bundled services and is also promising multimedia services packed together with free voice and video calling. Airtel too has come out with a decent response in the form of Airtel Xstream Box and a free subscription to OTT packs. Jio Fiber basic plans start with 100 Mbps speeds whereas Airtel is being aggressive with the benefits it is offering.

The launch of Jio Fiber has shaken the existing broadband space in India. Many players are also expected to challenge Jio Fiber in the coming months to keep their place in the market. Let's take look at JioFiber's offerings and compare it with its closest rival Airtel V-Fiber.

Airtel V-Fiber: The biggest competitor of JioFiber in the Indian market is Bharti Airtel with its Airtel V-Fiber broadband service. It offers lightning-fast speeds of up to 100Mbps. In Delhi, Airtel V-Fiber monthly plans start from Rs 799 with internet speeds of up to 40 Mbps and 100GB broadband data. The 100 Mbps plan called 'Entertainment' starts from Rs 1,099 per month with 300GB broadband data. The plan offers a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5 and Airtel Xstream for free. The company also has Rs 1,599 'Premium' and Rs 1,999 'VIP' plan with speeds up to 300 Mbps and 100 Mbps respectively. The Rs 1,999 plan does not come with a data limit. All of the AIrtel V-Fiber plans provide additional data benefits with 6-months validity.

Airtel is also offering Android-powered STB called Xstream Box and Airtel Xstream Stick. Just like the JioFiber STB, Airtel's Xstream Box can also relay content from both OTT sources and standard cable channels.

Reliance JioFiber: Reliance Jio Fiber plans start at Rs 699 and will go up to Rs 8,499, and offer high-speed internet and free voice calls. The base 'Bronze' Rs 699 plan offers 100 Mbps speed and the top-tier plans that include 'Platinum' and 'Titanium' offers 1Gbps speed. Most of the Jio's tariff plans come with additional data, gaming, networking services and device security. Reliance Jio also offers Rs 849 Silver Plan with 100 Mbps speed. The Rs 2499 Diamond Plan offers 500 Mbps speed with 1250GB data. The Rs 3999 Platinum Plan offers 1 Gbps speed and 2500 GB data. The plans also come with VR headset and offer First Day-First Show movies and other premium content.

Edited By: Udit Verma

