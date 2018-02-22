New 13-digit numbering for SIM-based M2M devices only, not regular mobile phones

A recent letter from state-run telecom operator BSNL to its vendors has generated debate on cell phone numbers in the country. The letter said that "it was decided that 13-digit M2M numbering plan will be implemented from July 1, 2018". Some people were quick to jump to the conclusion that mobile numbers in India will now have 13 digits instead of 10 digits presently, and how it will lead to great disorder. Hang on! The new 13-digit numbering series will be used for SIM-based M2M devices which are different from regular mobile phones and tablets that use SIM cards to access calls and use data.



So what are these M2M devices? M2M devices are machines that interact with each other constantly using the cellular network. M2M is an evolving technology which has applications across various areas - homes, power grids, traffic management, offices, among others. The idea of M2M devices is to make people's lives easier. For instance, a M2M-capable washing machine could send notifications to the owners' smart devices once the clothes are washed.



But why there's a need for 13-digit numbers? As per a DoT report titled M2M Gateway and Architecture dated November 2015, the government estimates that there will be a requirement of 10 billion numbers to uniquely identify the (M2M) devices working on both mobile and fixed-line networks. It's estimated that the existing 10-digit scheme will run out of numbers to cater to the requirement of SIM-connected devices.



The increased number scheme may not affect consumers as such; it will require telecom operators to make changes in their networks.



The report adds that the after studying the global scenario, it's suggested that a new number range (13-digit) will be required to tackle the projected growth in the number of connected devices. "It is estimated that of the total connected objects, approximately 40 per cent will use cellular connections. Since the number of M2M devices in the next 15-20 years using cellular connections is likely to be around 10 billion (40 per cent of 24 billion), it is apparent that the number of digits in the numbering plan must be increased," the report added.



In December 2016, the DoT has already approved the 13-digit numbering scheme for SIM-based M2M devices which will co-exist with the existing 10-digit mobile numbering scheme.



While each country is free to choose any kind of numbering plan, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a UN agency for information and communication technologies, limits the length to 15 digits, including the international prefix that can extend up to 3 digits. Some countries like Singapore and Hong Kong have already adopted increased number length.