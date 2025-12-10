Stock market: Sensex rises 204 pts, Nifty above 25,850; Asian Paints, Trent lead gainers

Domestic benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Wednesday, supported by gains in heavyweight stocks such as Asian Paints and Trent, even as global cues remained mixed ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision.

At 9:18 am, the BSE Sensex rose 181.42 points, or 0.21%, to 84,847.70 after gaining nearly 204 points in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 49.30 points, or 0.19%, to 25,888.95, after briefly touching a high of 25,893.45.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Among Sensex constituents, Asian Paints led gainers, rising 0.86% to Rs 2,819.05. Trent rose 0.84%, while Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries and UltraTech Cement gained 0.77%, 0.58%, and 0.57%, respectively.

Wall Street ended mixed overnight as two of the three major indices closed the session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.38% to 47,560.29, while the S&P 500 edged lower 0.08% to close at 6,840.51. The tech-savvy Nasdaq Composite edged higher 0.13% to settle at 23,576.49.

Asian markets traded mostly lower on Wednesday. At last check, Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.41% to 50,448.28, while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.18% to 4,150.98. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also declined 0.30% to 25,356.67.

On Tuesday, Sensex fell 436.41 points, or 0.51%, to close at 84,666.28, while the Nifty slipped 120.90 points, or 0.47%, to end at 25,839.65.

Advertisement

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said that as the year draws to a close, the market backdrop is turning increasingly challenging. Adding, “Heavy selling in the broader market is justified since valuations have been elevated and kept high only on the strength of liquidity. This is unsustainable. But the weakness in the overall market and sustained selling by FIIs are a bit disappointing.”

Vijayakumar noted that a key overhang for the market is the prolonged delay in finalising the US–India trade agreement. Sentiment weakened further after President Trump remarked on Monday that the US should act against India for allegedly dumping rice in the American market.

“Fundamentals are turning in favour of India. Higher growth and corporate earnings are achievable in the quarters ahead. The fiscal and monetary stimulus provided this year have started producing results. The excessively low inflation rate, which impacted nominal GDP growth, also will start rising in the coming quarters. This is significant since corporate earnings growth will be influenced more by nominal GDP growth rather than by real GDP growth. The fact that valuations in the large cap segment has become fair is another positive. These positive factors will start weighing on the market soon. Investors have to keep faith and wait patiently for the fundamentals to play out,” Vijayakumar said.

Advertisement

Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking Private Limited, said the domestic equity market is poised for a soft start on December 10, with GIFT Nifty indicating an opening near 25,910—approximately 50 points lower.

Shinde said broader sentiment remains cautiously optimistic despite mixed global cues and the absence of meaningful domestic triggers. In the near term, traders are expected to watch global market trends, crude oil price movements, and shifts in institutional flows closely to determine a clearer direction for the indices.

“From a technical standpoint, Nifty continues to face stiff resistance at 25,950–26,000, a supply zone that has repeatedly capped upside attempts. Immediate support is placed at 25,650–25,700. A definitive breakout above the resistance band will be essential to revive bullish momentum, while a sustained move below support could prolong the current consolidation phase,” Shinde said.