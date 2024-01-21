Ram Mandir Inauguration: Vi amplifies network capacity for uninterrupted connectivity in Ayodhya

In anticipation of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has significantly increased its network capacity in the region to ensure a seamless connectivity experience for the attendees. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has been proactive in using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to conduct predictive analysis on the expected influx of visitors.

This analysis has guided telecom operators on the necessary augmentation of mobile sites and the deployment of appropriate technologies—2G, 4G, or 5G—to cater to the connectivity needs.

To accommodate the large number of devotees expected to be present both within the inner periphery of the temple and in the surrounding areas, Vi has doubled its efforts to support network traffic that could be nearly twice the usual volume. Officials have estimated that approximately 90-91 additional mobile towers or cells on wheels (COW) will be required to maintain robust network coverage during the event.

The DoT has established a war room in Ayodhya to monitor and coordinate all telecom activities, ensuring that any adjustments to mobile tower positions can be made swiftly in response to crowd movements. This strategic approach, leveraging advanced technology and real-time data, aims to provide an uninterrupted digital experience for the million devotees expected to participate in the historic occasion marking the opening of the Ram Mandir.

This network enhancement is part of Vi's commitment to offering world-class digital experiences to its users, as stated by Anand Dani, Cluster Business Head for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana at Vodafone Idea. The company's dedication to upgrading services and delivering a superior network experience is evident in their recent expansion of network capacity across South Karnataka, where they have upgraded the spectrum bandwidth in the LTE 2100 MHz band from 5 MHz to 10 MHz across over 1000 sites.

This upgrade is set to provide higher download and upload speeds to customers in key cities such as Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, and Tumkur.

As the city of Ayodhya prepares for the momentous event with improved infrastructure, including a new airport and a sprawling railway station capable of handling over 50,000 passengers daily, Vi's network enhancements are a crucial component in supporting the digital connectivity demands of this significant religious and cultural milestone.

