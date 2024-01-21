Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: First picture of the temple captured from space

Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram temple, ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has shared the first visuals of the grand structure. The picture was captured by the indigenous satellites from space. In the photos shared by NRSC, the under-construction Ram temple can be seen with an enlarged view. The under-construction temple was captured by Indian satellites on December 16, 2023, nearly a month before the consecration ceremony.

In the satellite images, the re-developed Dashrath Mahal and Sarayu River can also be seen near the Ram Mandir. The images also show newly renovated Ayodhya railway station. The Ayodhya station was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. Phase I of redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station - known as Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station - is developed at a cost of more than Rs 240 crore.

RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION CEREMONY

Prime Minister Modi will take part in the "pran pratishtha" of the Ram Lalla idol on Monday (January 22). The first phase of the three-storied Ram Temple is nearing completion, and the rest of the construction is expected to complete some time in 2025. The temple is three-storied, with each floor being 20 feet tall. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide, and 161 feet high.

