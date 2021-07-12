Reliance Jio adds 47.56 lakh subscribers in April; Airtel gains, Vi loses customers

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio added more than 47.56 lakh users in April 2021, surpassing the total number of subscribers added by rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the same period.

With this addition, Jio's subscriber base has increased 1.12 per cent to over around 42.77 crore. Bharti Airtel's subscriber base, during the same period, rose 0.15 per cent to 35.29 crore.

Vodafone Idea's subscriber base eroded (-)0.64 per cent to 28.19 crore users. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) also witnessed a (-)1.10 per cent decline in its user base to 11.72 crore.

"Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,180.96 million at the end of March-21 to 1,183.11 million at the end of April-21, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.18 per cent," the TRAI statement said.

Active wireless subscriptions in urban areas increased from 64.52 crore in March 2021 to 64.56 crore in April 2021. In rural areas, wireless subscriptions increased from 53.57 crore to 53.74 crore during April 2021.

Total monthly growth rates of both urban and rural wireless subscriptions stood at 0.06 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively, the TRAI data shows. Most service areas showed growth in wireless subscribers during April 2021.

"Out of the total wireless subscribers(1,183.11 million), 997.37 million were active on the date of peak Visitor Location Register (VLR) in April. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was around 84.30 per cent of the total wireless subscriber base," the TRAI report said.

In April 2021, 9.67 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP), taking the cumulative MNP requests from 576.67 million in March 2021 to 586.33 million in April 2021.

