Reliance Jio completes 5G coverage planning in 1,000 cities across India

Reliance Jio has concluded 5G coverage planning in 1,000 Indian cities thus far and has been running trials on advanced use cases across Healthcare and Industrial Automation on its network, the company stated on Friday.

Jio added that the 5G network will be contingent on "targeted customer consumption and revenue using Heat maps, 3D maps and ray-tracing technology for precise coverage planning to target high-consumption and high-perception locations." The company also said that it has joined hands with WhatsApp to simplify the prepaid recharge experience.

On January 19, Jio had announced that it paid Rs 30,791 crore, comprising accrued interest, to the Department of Telecom (DoT) to clear entire spectrum payments liabilities that the company acquired before March 2021 auctions.

The payments include liabilities pertaining to the spectrum acquired in 2014, 2015, 2016 auctions and the spectrum acquired in 2021, through trading of right to use with Bharti Airtel Limited, Jio said in a statement. The company is also in the process of putting in place plans for 5G service, which it is likely to roll out later this year.

Jio Platforms on Friday reported an 8.8 per cent higher net profit at Rs 3,795 crore as its average revenue per user rose to Rs 151.60 per month from Rs 143.6 in the previous quarter and Rs 151 in October-December 2020.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,486 crore in the same period a year ago. Jio's subscriber base grew, helped by its budget smartphone Jiophone Next. It added 10.2 million subscribers in Q3FY22.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio (RJIL), the telecom services arm of Jio Platforms, reported a 9.85 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 3,615 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 3,291 crore in the year-ago period.