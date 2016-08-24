Reliance Jio extends free 4G service to Samsung Z2 handset

Reliance Industries telecom unit Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it has extended the free 4G service to the newly launch Samsung Z2 handset, making the offer available to more than 45 smartphone models of the South Korean tech major.

"Jio Preview Offer is now available for customers of the newly launched Samsung Z2 4G smartphone. Under Jio Preview Offer, buyers of Samsung Z2 will get an opportunity to test Jio services," Reliance Jio said in a note.

"The Jio Preview Offer with Samsung Z2 will enable users to enjoy unlimited access to Jio services for 90 days. Jio Preview Offer can be availed at all Reliance Digital stores (including Digital Xpress and Digital Xpress Mini), and at several other smartphone retail stores across the country," the note said.

Customers need to submit KYC documents at the time of purchase of their devices to avail of Jio SIM.

"As part of the offer, users will get unlimited HD Voice calls & Video calls, unlimited SMS, unlimited High-Speed Data and a host of Jio Premium apps such as JioPlay, JioOnDemand, JioBeats, JioMags, JioXpressNews, JioDrive, JioSecurity, and JioMoney. The offer is valid for a period of 90 days from the activation of the Jio SIM," the note said.

Jio Preview offer is part of the test phase of Jio services, which was initially launched for employees and was later extended to family & friends, partners, and vendors.

The offer has been opened up for LYF smartphone users and subsequently to users of Samsung and LG 4G smartphones.

Jio Preview offer is also available with JioFi (the Wi-Fi hotspot device) at Reliance Digital, Digital Xpress, and Digital Xpress Mini stores.