Reliance JioFiber launch: How much do you need to pay to install JioFiber connection at home

Reliance Industries Ltd set the telecom sector on fire after it announced the launch of Jio GigaFiber broadband service. The service will roll-out from September 5, and Reliance Jio is leaving no stone unturned to make it a success. Besides the high-speed internet, Jio GigaFiber connection will come with a landline phone connection and TV set-top box. The company also announced that it will give 4K LED TV and a 4K set-top box free to those who buy its annual plans as part of the Jio Welcome Offer. There will also not be any installation charges during the initial period.

Reliance JioFiber has already received 1.5 crore registrations and the company is aiming to cover as many as 2 crore residences and 1.5 crore business establishments across 1,600 towns in India. To attract more customers, Jio has said the JioFiber subscribers will be able to make free voice calls from home to any Indian telco. The international calling tariffs will also be reasonably priced. JioFiber connection will also come with a subscription to several top premium OTT applications.

How to get JioFiber connection?

The registration process is already underway and customers can apply for a JioFiber connection by visiting the company's website and following a simple process. Once the registration is complete, a company engineer will visit your area and install the JioFiber broadband service. The company promises the system will be activated within two hours. Before this, Jio GigaFiber was available under the Reliance Jio preview offer where users had to pay a security deposit of Rs 2,500 for the router.

Installation fee for getting a JioFiber connection

The installation of JioFiber broadband connection is free during the initial rollout phase. That's not all, the customers will also get free landline connection. "As part of our initial rollout, we are offering complimentary JioFiber installation and connection to all our customers. Other than the refundable security deposit, as of now, there are no additional installation charges," Jio said.

JioFiber's subscription plans and pricing details

JioFiber plans are competitively priced starting from Rs 700 per month for a 100Mbps connection. Premium users can also opt for 1Gbps connection priced at Rs 10,000.

