Reliance JioFiber update: How to check availability in your locality, enrol for broadband service

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced that its Jio GigaFiber broadband services will commercially roll-out from September 5. The Jio GigaFiber broadband plans start from Rs 700 per month and boast of a minimum 100 Mbps speeds going up to 1Gbps for Rs 10,000. Jio's broadband service is currently being tested in select cities only and if your locality or the housing society is looking for a JioFiber connection then it will have to approve the registration request. However, first, the customers can check on the availability of Jio GigaFiber service in their locality by calling the Jio's helpline number.

Earlier, the Jio GigaFiber connection was available through the preview offer which came with a security fee of Rs 4,500 for 100 Mbps connection. However, if the users who are not part of the preview offer, want a new connection then they are required to register on Jio's website and express interest on behalf of their locality or township. To register, customers are required to visit the Jio GigaFiber website and book a High-Speed Internet Connection for their Township or society. The online registration for JioFiber connection requires you to first pick the location for which you want the JioFiber broadband connection. Here, you'll have to mention whether the location represents your work or residential address. After you input your address, email, name and mobile number, a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent which will have to be entered for verification. Once the verification is done, the website will display a message stating that the company will get in touch for any additional updates.

As JioFiber is in its preliminary stage of expansion, it requires approval from a township or housing society for providing internet services. Once the required approval is obtained, the necessary setup will be provided and the user will get the router installed at his address.

Additionally, the JioFiber users will also get fixed line phone service. The user will be able activate the JioFixedVoice or Jio Home Phone service by clicking on the recharge option on their MyJio app. Reliance JioFiber users will have to purchase their landline equipment and the company will assign a number for the landline service.

Edited By: Udit Verma

