Reliance Jio Prime extended for a year for existing subscribers

Existing Reliance Jio Prime subscribers can extend their membership for another 12 months without paying the subscription fee. The facility is available for a limited period of time for Jio users who opted for Prime membership on or beofre March 31, 2018. However, new Jio users who go for Prime membership after April 1, 2018 will have to pay Rs 99. The company stated in a tweet that this will be a limited period offer.

Existing Jio Prime users can avail the additional benefits through the MyJio application. Active Jio users will have to generate a request for the same through the mobile application. New users who get Jio and Prime membership on or after April 1, 2018 will have to pat Rs 99 though, as mentioned earlier.

Here's how to get Jio Prime benefits

1. For existing Jio Prime members

Step 1: Download MyJio

Step 2: Express your interest to get COMPLIMENTARY membership for next 12 months

Step 3: Enjoy Jio Prime benefits

2. For new Jio Prime members

Pay Rs 99 during on-boarding, for Jio Prime membership for annual subscription.

Every ending is a new beginning. Enjoy your #JioPrime benefits for one more year, at no additional fee. Hurry, limited period offer. Express your interest now. https://t.co/wrus2k4xz2 #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/s25pyW6oy2 - Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 31, 2018

The first leg of Jio Prime, which was kicked off on February when Reliance Jio became a paid service, will ended on March 31, 2018. Extended Jio Prime benefits will mean additional data benefits, which the company claims to be 20 to 50 percent more in comparison to non-Prime members.

Jio also offers exclusive discounts and offers for its Prime users from time to time, which existing Prime users can continue to avail without having to pay the membership fee again. Jio's Prime membership also offers complimentary access to its content library, which also include exclusive content for Jio users.