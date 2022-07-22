Reliance Jio Q1 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 4,335 crore

Telecom major Reliance Jio on Friday reported 23.8 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,335 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022. The telco had reported a net profit of Rs 3,501 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations increased 21.5 per cent to Rs 21,873 crore in the said quarter from Rs 17,994 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Sequentially, the telco's profit rose marginally from Rs 4,173 crore in the previous March quarter.

The EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization came in at 10,964 crore in Q1FY23 as against Rs 8,617 crore in Q1FY22, while the EBIDTA margin increased 220 basis points to 50.1 per cent.

Jio's quarterly update comes at a time when the telecom market is poised for the advent of 5G services, which will usher in ultra-high speeds (about 10 times faster than 4G) and bring new-age services and business models.

The countdown to 5G spectrum auctions has begun, and a total of 72 GHz (gigahertz) of radiowaves worth at least Rs 4.3 lakh crore will be put on the block during the upcoming auction, scheduled to begin on July 26.