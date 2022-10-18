Reliance Jio rolls out festival offers for three JioFiber plans; check price, benefits

Reliance Jio has rolled out special offers for the festive period. The JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza offer is available for two plans – 6 months recharge of Rs 599 plan and the 6 months recharge of Rs 899 plan. The offer is available for customers between October 18 and 28.

To avail the benefits of the offer, users will have to buy a new connection and subscribe to one of the two plans.

Customers who subscribe to 6 months of the Rs 599 and Rs 899 plans will be eligible for 100 per cent value back and 15 days extra validity.

Apart from these two plans the Rs 899 plan for 3 months is eligible for 100 per cent value back offer but not for 15 days extra validity. .

The company said that it is giving users Rs 6,500 worth of benefits when it comes to JioFiber plans and new connections between October 18 to 28.

Here are the benefits customers can enjoy in the two plans:

Rs 599 for 6 months plan (30 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps, 550+ on-demand channels)

Against the payment of Rs 4,241 (Rs. 3,594 + Rs. 647 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs 4,500 for four different brands including Rs 1,000 vouchers each of AJIO, Reliance Digital, NetMeds and Rs 1,500 voucher of IXIGO, along with 15 days extra validity.

Rs 899 for 6 months plan (100 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps, 550+ on-demand channels)

Against the payment of Rs 6,365 (Rs. 5,394 + Rs. 971 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs 6,500 for 4 different brands including Rs 2,000 voucher of AJIO, Rs 1,000 voucher of Reliance Digital, Rs 500 voucher of NetMeds and Rs 3,000 voucher of IXIGO, along with 15 days extra validity.

Rs. 899 X 3 months plan (100 Mbps, 14+ OTT apps, 550+ on-demand channels)

Against the payment of Rs 2,697 (Rs. 3,182 + Rs. 485 GST), new customers in this plan will get vouchers worth Rs 3,500 for different brands including Rs 1,000 voucher of AJIO, Rs 500 voucher each of Reliance Digital, NetMeds and Rs 1,500 voucher of IXIGO.

Customers who buy any of these plans will also get a 4K JioFiber set top box worth Rs 6,000 at no additional charges.

Also read: Reliance Jio selects Nokia as major supplier for 5G radio access network equipment; check details here

Also read: Jio enters partnership with Ericsson to build 5G network in India

