Reliance Jio, the Delhi's Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences team up for better healthcare delivery

Pegged to be a big driver in the healthcare industry, within months of the 5G rollout, telecom operator Reliance Jio is strategically partnering with the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in New Delhi. ILBS is a dedicated international centre of excellence for the diagnosis, management and advanced training and research in the field of liver and biliary diseases. The partnership, as per Reliance, will enable the most advanced healthcare technologies for cutting-edge breakthroughs in the field of healthcare.

According to Reliance, one of Jio True 5G mission is to enable quality healthcare for each and every Indian. As 5G is pegged to be a low-latency technology, it will not only enhance the existing technologies but will also bring to life new use cases in the field of healthcare, such as robotics–based treatment and surgery, facilitating remote ICU and ICU ambulance, community clinics and more. This strategic partnership, according to Jio, is a milestone in this direction in bringing to life advanced use cases in the field of healthcare. This strategic partnership is a milestone in this direction in bringing to life advanced use cases in the field of Healthcar.

In October this year, Reliance Jio had associated itself with emergency medical response service provider Medulance Healthcare to launch its 5G-Smart connected ambulance. The vehicle is equipped with cameras and smart devices that allow real-time, two-way audio and video communication, high-definition footage transmission, ambulance location tracking, and real-time streaming of patient health data to a distant doctor over the high-speed 5G network. This helps in alerting the nearest hospital and staff to better manage the patient on arrival and save critical time.

Reliance Jio started rolling out its 5G SA network in India in October this year, which is now available in Noida, Ghaziabad, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Varanasi, among others, and telecom operator plans to roll out 5G across the nation by December 2023.

