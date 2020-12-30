Reliance Jio writes letter to Punjab CM over vandalised mobile towers

Reliance Jio Infocomm has written a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the state's Director General of Police (DGP) seeking intervention into the vandalism of Jio Network sites by unknown people.

In the letter, the telecom major has alleged that the police personnel were not taking sufficient actions or filing FIRs against the vandals and that's why such incidents have increased in the state. Jio has requested the DGP to take immediate actions against the culprits who destroyed the company's towers.

"We would like to bring your kind notice that in your esteemed state of Punjab, the telecom infrastructure and digital services of Reliance Jio are being sabotaged and vandalised for the past few weeks by inciting violence," Jio wrote.

The letter further said that a "malicious" campaign was going against Reliance Jio since the last week of September, and has now escalated to acts of sabotage and vandalism.

"We have brought it to the notice of Chief Secretary, DGP Punjab, and CEO-PBIP on October 28, 2020, itself by submitting representation but unfortunately the situation on the ground has already got worsened".

There are reportedly 9,000 Jio towers in the state of which 1,800 had been either cut off or been disconnected by some group of people until Tuesday.

A narrative has been developed amid the protest that the new laws will benefit Jio's founder Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group's chairman Gautam Adani.

Both Farmers' union and Punjab CM had made an appeal to stop sabotaging the telecom towers but incidents of snapping power lines are still getting reported from different parts of Punjab.

