TRAI recommends 'Licensing Framework' for satellite-based connectivity for low bit rate apps

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on Thursday, released the recommendations on "Licensing Framework for Satellite-based connectivity for low bit rate applications".

These recommendations came after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through its letter on November 23, 2020, requested TRAI to furnish recommendations on licensing framework to enable the provisioning of Satellite-based connectivity for low bit-rate applications for both commercial and captive usage. As per the DoT, there is a need for a suitable licencing framework.

What are low bit-rate apps?

Low bit-rate applications and IoT devices require low cost, low power and small size terminals that can effectively perform the task of signal transfer with minimum loss.

Many sparsely populated areas with important economic activities suited for IoT related services may not have terrestrial coverage or other forms of connectivity. Therefore, satellites can help bridge this gap by providing coverage to even the most remote areas via low bit-rate apps.

Features of these recommendations: