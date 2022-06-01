Vodafone Idea launches AI, ML-powered AdTech platform Vi Ads

Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Wednesday announced the launch of its own artificial intelligence and machine learning-based 'Ad-Tech' platform - Vi Ads. It stated that Vi Ads will give marketers a programmatic media buying platform that is cutting edge and ROI focused.

Vi explained that it has launched Vi Ads with the aim to participate as a major player in the multibillion-dollar Indian advertising industry.

Riding on Vi's deep data science technology, Vi Ads will enable marketers to engage with the operator's over 243 million subscribers through multiple channels like Vi owned digital media- Vi App, Vi Movies & TV App, and traditional channels like SMS, IVR calls, explained the firm in an official statement. This will allow precision targeting on Vi's owned assets as well as on external media channels.

The telecom operator further explained that Vi Ads will be media agnostic and empower marketers to engage with Vi users on external media channels and publisher partners of Vi Ads.

Additionally, Vi Ads will offer a self-serve interface enabling marketers with full control of their campaigns from campaign set-up, tracking campaign performance to driving campaign insights.

Commenting on the launch of Vi Ads, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said "With our programmatic platform - Vi Ads, we will address two of the biggest challenges faced by marketers today - authentic insights and enhanced reach. Firstly, it offers marketers the benefits of unique audience segments, interest groups and targeting parameters derived using Vi's deep insights of our consumers built on opt-in data."

"Secondly, it allows advertisers to not only reach their chosen audiences over Vi's own Digital Media like Vi App and Vi Movies & TV app, but also on external third party programmatic media and traditional channels of SMS & IVR calls. This is a simple, easy to use and highly efficient solution for marketers to effectively reach out to the right target group with the most relevant messaging at any given point of time, while also providing a monetization opportunity to Vi as we aggressively build and scale our digital assets," added Khosla.

The Vi Ads Platform has been built in partnership with TorcAi, a global provider of audience infrastructure and programmatic solutions. It leverages advanced data sciences & machine learning to stitch together legacy marketing and advertising technology platforms with new breed tech.

Rohit Verma, CEO TorcAi Digital said, "This partnership, and the development of the Vi Ads platform, will enable Vi to connect their vast stores of customer insights with advertisers, and publishers, to deliver the right message, at the perfect time."

TorcAi helps media value chain stakeholders to build and nurture audience assets by bringing together data and activation channels at the organisational level.

