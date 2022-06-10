10 Indian exporters, govt agency participate in London Wine Fair in a bid to boost India’s wine exports

In an effort to boost Indian wine exports to the rest of the world, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), which functions under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, facilitated the participation of ten Indian wine exporters in the London Wine Fair, 2022.

The London Wine Fair, which took place from June 7 to 9, is considered one of the most notable wine trade events in the world.

Resvera wines, Sula vineyards, Good drop wine cellars, Hill Zill wines, KLC wines, Soma vine village, Grover Zampa vineyard, Plateaux Vintners, ASAV vineyards, and Fratelli vineyards are among the Indian exporters who attended the London Wine Fair.

With approximately 12 joint venture businesses with a licenced capacity of 33,919 kilo-litres per annum for the manufacture of grain-based alcoholic beverages and around 56 beer manufacturing units under licence from the government of India, India is the world's third-largest market for alcoholic drinks.

During the 2020-21 fiscal year, India exported 2.47 lakh metric tonnes of alcoholic goods to the globe, worth $322.12 million. United Arab Emirates, Ghana, Singapore, Congo, and Cameroon were among the top export destinations for Indian alcoholic beverages in 2020-21. The global demand for Indian alcoholic drinks such as malt beer, wine, white wine, brandy, whiskies, rum, and gin has risen dramatically.

During the period 2010 to 2017, the Indian wine industry grew at a compound annual growth rate of 14%, making it the country's fastest-growing alcoholic beverage industry.

Maharashtra has grown in importance as a wine-producing state, with more than 35 wineries in the state. In Maharashtra, grapes are grown for wine production on around 1,500 acres. The state government has designated winemaking as a small-scale sector and has granted excise incentives to encourage the industry.

