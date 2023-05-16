Centre mulling over hiring retirees for part-time roles in education, healthcare sectors, says report

The Centre is trying to hire retirees for part-time, consulting and mentorship roles in education and healthcare sectors amid a shortage of eligible workers. According to a report in The Economic Times, the Centre is planning to devise measures including incentives for employers to hire retirees for specific roles through part-time work arrangements and flexible retirement age policies.

The government is also mulling other measures such as a minimum wage framework for people above a certain age based on prior experience. Besides, it is also considering changes such as phased retirement and modification of roles and responsibilities, sources quoted in the report said.

According to new United Nations data, India's population, more than 1.4 billion, has surpassed that of mainland China. By summer, it will have about 2.9 million more people than the mainland and Hong Kong combined, according to the UN Population Fund's 2023 "State of World Population Report."

While India’s population is still considered young, the UN has said that the number of Indians over the age of 60 years will double by 2050, which will be about 20 per cent of the total population.

One of the officials quoted in the report said that the government is trying to make the best use of the experience retirees have.

“India is ageing at a rapid rate and the government is trying to see how we can harness the experience of our elderly while ensuring jobs for younger generations are not compromised," said the official.

A month ago, the State Bank of India also said it would be hiring retired bank staff on a contract basis for more than 1,000 posts. The age of the candidates applying for the SBI recruitment was fixed between 60 and 63 years. The recruitment included 821 vacancies for Channel Manager Facilitator- Anytime Channels (CMF-AC), 38 for Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC) and 172 openings for Channel Manager Supervisors Anytime Channels (CMS-AC). Retired bank staff who have work experience in ATM operations will be preferred, the bank said.

Last year in June, Tata Group-owned Air India too had sent out hiring offers to nearly 55 retired pilots in a bid to re-hire them for a five-year period as part of its expansion plans. The retirement age in Air India is 58, however, retired pilots can enjoy the privileges of an airline transport pilot licence (ATPL) till the age of 65.

