From 4-day cruise trip to customised packages: How Indian tour planners are promoting Lakshadweep amid row with Maldives

Amid a diplomatic row between India and Maldives, Indian tour operators have witnessed a significant increase in inquiries about Lakshadweep as a travel destination. This surge in interest is likely due to Prime Minister Modi's promotion of the Union Territory, positioning it as a potential rival to the Maldives in terms of tourism appeal.

Responding to this growing curiosity, prominent travel companies are now offering tailored travel packages to Lakshadweep. Thomas Cook, a travel platform, has introduced a 4-day cruise trip to the islands with packages ranging from Rs 36,000 to a more extensive 6-day journey costing up to Rs 60,000.

These packages are part of their 'Cordelia Cruises' which provide various amenities and experiences for travelers looking to explore the high seas and the beauty of Lakshadweep.

Additionally, online travel platforms like MakeMyTrip (MMT) are providing enticing offers to further encourage tourism to the region. They have announced a discount of Rs 2,000 on flights to Agatti Island.

Earlier, MMT said it observed a 3400 per cent spike in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited it recently. "We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM’s visit," the company posted on X.

EaseMyTrip announced on Monday that it had cancelled all Maldives ticket bookings following a diplomatic conflict with India over remarks made against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep.

The journey to Lakshadweep typically begins with a flight from Kochi to Agatti Airport, the sole airstrip in the island chain. From there, visitors can venture to other islands such as Minicoy and Kalpeni by boat. Popular tourist spots in Lakshadweep include Bangaram, Agatti, Kadmath, Minicoy, Kalpeni, and Kavaratti, each offering unique attractions and activities.

State Express, a popular tour operator in India, which has been authorised by both Lakshadweep Tourism and the Government of India is offering packages that cater to various preferences, including stays in premium villas and beach resorts, as well as adventurous excursions to islands like Thinnakara and Rocky Island. For instance, the "Magical Lakshadweep with Thinnakara & Rocky Island Package" spans 6 days and 5 nights and is priced at Rs 31,824, while the "Refreshing Lakshadweep & Kochi - Premium Villa Stay Package" offers a 5-day, 4-night experience at Rs 28,732.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) had advised the country's tourist and commerce bodies to stop marketing the Maldives and instead direct all enquiries to Indian islands such as Lakshadweep.

"Please divert all such enquiries to Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands which are even better than Maldives in many ways and other destinations which can be promoted in the Indian ocean area are Srilanka, Mauritius, Bali, Phuket etc," Subhash Goyal, who heads the Expert Committee on Tourism at ICC, said in a statement.

The pristine white beaches, serene lagoons, vibrant coral reefs, and the expansive blue sea make Lakshadweep an attractive option for tourists seeking a tropical getaway.

