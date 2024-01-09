‘Happy birthday S. Jaishankar!’: Maldives MP, who mocked Modi, extends birthday wishes to EAM

Amidst a diplomatic row between India and the Maldives, Maldivian politician Zahid Rameez, who had previously made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended birthday wishes to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives, took to X to express his greetings, stating, "Happy Birthday to the esteemed Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar! Wishing you a year filled with success and positive diplomatic endeavors."

Happy Birthday to the esteemed Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar! 🎉 Wishing you a year filled with success and positive diplomatic endeavors. 🇲🇻🇮🇳 @DrSJaishankar https://t.co/As6U21vbLr — Zahid Rameez (@xahidcreator) January 9, 2024

This gesture comes after a series of contentious exchanges that put a strain on the bilateral relations between the two nations. The controversy began when Rameez and other Maldivian officials publicly mocked PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, suggesting that the idea of the islands competing with the Maldives in terms of tourism was "delusional."

"The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," Zahid Rameez had earlier written on X.

The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/AzWMkcxdcf — Zahid Rameez (@xahidcreator) January 5, 2024

Deputy Minister Mariyam Shiuna went as far as referring to PM Modi as a "clown" and a "puppet of Israel" in now-deleted tweets.

The inflammatory remarks led to widespread criticism and prompted the Maldives government to suspend three deputy ministers for their conduct. The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) also condemned the officials' comments, emphasizing that India has always been a first responder during crises in the Maldives.

Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and former Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid denounced the use of hateful language against India, highlighting the importance of maintaining the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

The Maldives government has clarified that the offensive remarks do not reflect its official stance and remains dedicated to fostering constructive dialogue with all its partners, especially neighboring countries like India.

Meanwhile, a lot of Indians have taken to social media platforms to announce the cancellation of their planned vacations to Maldives.

Also Read: Who is Suchana Seth, the Bengaluru CEO arrested for allegedly killing her 4-year-old son?