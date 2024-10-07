Meesho sees 40% year-on-year surge in orders during this year’s festive sale

E-commerce company Meesho announced that during the Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024, the company witnessed 40% year-on-year growth in the total number of orders. Further, during the sale, the platform saw a notable spike in engagement, achieving over 30 million app downloads.

The company stated that it achieved 14.5 million customer visits, with 45% of shoppers hailing from Tier-IV cities. Meesho claims this to be its success in tapping into the e-commerce potential of underserved areas.

Some of the key areas served by Meesho during this festive sale period are Ranaghat (West Bengal), Neyyattinkara (Kerala), Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), Sangareddy (Telangana), Sivasagar (Assam), Jaynagar (Bihar), and Naugarh (Uttarakhand), as well as in major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Interestingly, consumers have increasingly embraced end-to-end digital shopping as prepaid orders surged by an impressive 117%, reflecting a significant shift in customer preferences toward digital payment options in Tier-II and beyond.

Some of the key segments that saw a Y-o-Y spike in order include, Home & Kitchen (105%), Beauty and Personal Care (60%) and Kids & Baby Essentials (75%). Shoppers also filled their carts with popular items like kurtis, mobile cases, and artificial plants, showcasing their commitment to enhancing both their living spaces and personal well-being.

Notably, according to Meesho, customers have also shown increased affinity towards branded products which has caused Meesho Mall’s order to grow 2X. Brands like Mars have achieved phenomenal growth of over 4X, while Denver saw impressive growth exceeding 2X. Mamaearth also grew by more than 2X, Bella Vita doubled its orders, and Swiss Beauty experienced a growth of 1.8X.

Commenting on the numbers, Milan Partani, general manager, user growth at Meesho, stated, “With 3 crore app downloads and a 45% increase in new-to-e-commerce users, we are reinforcing our commitment to making e-commerce accessible and affordable for millions across the country. We take pride in democratising e-commerce, ensuring that even the most remote towns can experience the convenience of online shopping. As we celebrate this success, we remain dedicated to delivering an unparalleled shopping experience for our users.”