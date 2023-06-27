PM Modi inaugurates Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express: Check route, timings, fare, and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train from Kamlapati Railway Station, Bhopal via video conferencing.

The launch of the new train was initially delayed because of the tragic train accident in Odisha earlier this month, where 288 people lost their lives.

Due to the arrival of monsoon, followed by heavy rains in the Konkan region, the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will only be operational on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only.

Once the monsoon season concludes, the train's schedule will be revised, and it will operate six days a week, excluding Sundays.

Travel time

The semi-high speed train is set to cover a distance of 765 km between Mumbai and Goa, reducing travel time between the cities by at least two hours.

With eight coaches, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to complete the journey between Mumbai and Goa in 7 hours and 50 minutes, achieving a maximum speed of 180 kmph.

In comparison, the Tejas Express, currently the fastest train on this route, takes around 8 hours and 50 minutes.

Route

The train will operate between Madgaon Station in Goa and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai.

Timing

The departure time from Mumbai to Goa is scheduled for 5:25 am, with an arrival time in Madgaon at 1:15 pm. On the return journey, the train will depart at 2:35 pm from Madgaon and reach Mumbai at 10:25 pm.

Tickets

While the official ticket price for the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express is yet to be announced, it is expected to be around Rs 1,400. However, ticket prices may vary depending on the different classes offered on the train.

Stoppages

Train Number 22229 starting from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal will halt at the following stations: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Thivim, Madgaon.

Train Number 22230 starting from Madgaon will halt at the following stations: Thivim, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Khed, Panvel, Thane, Dadar, CSMT.

The other trains that were flagged off today are Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Indore Vande Bharat Express; Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express and Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express.

Also Watch | Gautam Adani earns Rs 2.38 crore salary in FY23 as Adani Enterprises chairman; see how Adani Group went from commodity trading to ports-to-renewable energy conglomerate