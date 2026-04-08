Where does India stand in achieving its 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030?

India is rapidly accelerating its transition to non-conventional energy sources, with both current output and future projections highlighting a substantial expansion in renewable power generation.

As part of its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, the nation is aggressively enhancing its non-fossil based capacity to meet 50% of its cumulative electricity demand from renewable energy sources by 2030 and is actively pursuing a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030, a key pillar of its Panchamrit climate goals set at COP26.

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India currently ranks fourth in total renewable energy installed capacity and wind power, and third in Solar Power capacity worldwide.

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According to The Energy Statistics India 2026 report by The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), India’s total renewable energy installed capacity reached 172 GW as on March 31, 2025, from 143 GW, a year ago. This translates into an annual increase of around 20%.

A sector-wise analysis reveals that solar power continued to dominate the renewable energy space in India. With an installed capacity of 106 GW, solar energy makes up over 60% of the total renewable energy installed capacity. It is followed by wind power, accounting for 29.03% (50 GW). Bio-Power, waste-to-energy and small hydro power occupy the remaining capacity.

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Research by Ujjwal Thakur

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