100% placement at IIM Calcutta! 467 students receive 520 job offers

It's raining jobs at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta amid the COVID-19 crisis. The management institute recorded 100 per cent final placements during its virtual placement week for the flagship MBA programme. A total of 467 students received over 520 job offers in three clusters across cohorts.

A total of 172 companies participated in the final process. Average and median salaries were recorded at Rs 29 lakh and Rs 27 lakh, respectively. Consulting sector recruited 149 students (32 per cent) and emerged as the top recruiter.

In this cohort, Accenture Strategy and The Boston Consulting Group were the top recruiters. Companies like Kepler-Cannon and Arthur D. Little are some of the prominent first-time recruiters in the consulting cohort.

Since working from home and online shopping became the new normal during coronavirus pandemic, software and e-commerce companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft, Paytm, etc. hired 111 students (24 per cent) for Product Management and Fintech roles. Navi Technologies was one of the first-time recruiters in this cohort.

Investment Banking, Asset Management and Private Equity Venture Capital firms recruited 90 students (19 per cent). Goldman Sachs and Bank of America emerged as the top recruiters in this cohort.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was evident in some cohorts like General Management and Marketing where recruitment dropped from 30 per cent in 2020 to 15 per cent in 2021. Brands like Boehringer Ingelheim and Xiaomi encashed on this opportunity whereas companies like Adani Group, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Procter & Gamble, Reliance India Limited and Vedanta chose to pull the strings on their human resource budget this time.

"Achieving 100 per cent placements in an unprecedented time such as this is a true testament to the value of the IIM Calcutta experience and I thank the recruiters for their trust. This achievement would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of our students, placement team, faculty, officers, and staff who has worked diligently to maximise the learning benefits to our students in the continuing COVID circumstances," IIM Calcutta Director Anju Seth said.

