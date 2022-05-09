54% employees might consider quitting if not allowed hybrid work: WorkInSync report

Two years, and counting, of dealing with Covid-19 has pushed almost all organisations globally to function in a hybrid environment. While initially, almost all the work was being done from home, some offices reopened and employees were asked to come back in due course. However, these two years have shown us that work can indeed be done from anywhere and that one does not necessarily need to go to the office to accomplish it.

Working from home has also allowed employees to handle their personal and professional lives better, giving them time to handle office and home without too much of a struggle. And it appears that most employees prefer it this way with a rather significant number of employees surveyed by WorkInSync mentioning that they might consider quitting if they are not offered a flexible work environment.

The hybrid model is also helping companies retain employees longer with about 54 per cent employees surveyed saying that they would consider leaving their jobs if they are not offered the flexibility of a hybrid work environment.

While a hybrid work model is clearly preferred by most employees, it is also beneficial for the companies. According to the report, companies have witnessed a 13 to 24 per cent increase in productivity under the hybrid work model while the estimated savings per employee per year is about $11,000.

According to a research conducted by WorkInSync, a SaaS (software as a service) company that creates solutions for hybrid work, on an average, a massive 44 per cent employees are working from office only 1-5 days in a month. Additionally, 29 per cent employees are working from office 6-10 days in a month, while 27 per cent are in office for more than 11 days in a month.

For those working from the office, according to the report, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday are the preferred days to come in and these employees are also starting their work day earlier. The report states that 100 per cent of employees coming to office now start their work day between 7:30 am and 9 am.

We’ve heard the statement “the future of work is hybrid” plenty of times by now. So what is “hybrid”?

Essentially, a hybrid work environment is one where employees are allowed to work from home (or wherever else) and come in to office a couple of times a week, as is required. Big Tech companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft, were the first to introduce the hybrid work model to the world with all others following suit.

Currently, the hybrid work model has evolved a bit more and as it stands, there are two work models at play in the world. One, the ‘Hybrid Office’ model where employees come to office a couple of days in a week (companies like Google, Apple, and Microsoft are working with this model); and two, the ‘Remote First’ model where employees only come to office for collaborative projects (Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Shopify are working on this model).

