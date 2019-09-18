Coal India plans to hire 4,000 executives and 5,000 workers

Bucking the muted hiring sentiment across the country, state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) is looking to add as many as 9,000 people to its headcount. The world's largest coal producer is reportedly planning to hire 4,000 people in the executive cadre along with 5,000 workers and technical hands. In contrast, as per the Manpower Group Employment Outlook, only 19 per cent of employers in the country have bullish hiring plans for the October to December quarter.

"Coal India is recruiting so many executives in a single year in almost a decade in an effort to fill up all the vacancies that have been pending for several years," a senior Coal India executive told The Economic Times. In other words, the mining major is gearing up for its biggest recruitment drive in nearly a decade. Last year, the company recruited only about 1,200 people, so if things go to plan, its executive cadre recruitment alone will see a 233 per cent jump.

Among the executives the company hopes to add to its rolls, around 2,200 people will reportedly be recruited through competitive exams, another 400 would be picked up through campus placements while 900 would be through advertisements and interview-based in the junior category. That apart, "some 100 would be miscellaneous like medical officers, etc," said the source, adding that the company has already recruited 400 executives, most of whom are doctors.

The planned recruitment of 5,000 workers will reportedly be carried out by Coal India's seven subsidiaries. Almost 2,300 will be recruited as part of the company's policy to offer jobs to the families of people whose land was taken up for setting up projects. Around 2,350 more people will be hired as part of the company's policy to offer a job to a family member of a staff who died before retirement. In addition, the company plans to hire 400 people in non-technical posts.

What has brought on the hiring binge? Over the last three years, about 12,300 employees have been retiring from the company every year, causing a number of positions to fall vacant. Given that Coal India was set up in 1975, a large number of people have reached their retirement age in recent times. The company is also clearing all backlogs of promotions for non-executives, which were pending since 2013. It has completed the task till 2017 and has promoted some 3,000 people in non-technical posts, while another 3,000 will be promoted in due course.

Coal India, which concluded FY19 with a 148 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 17,462 crore, will need to carry out more large-scale rectruitment drives over the next few years to make sure its workforce position is adequate. The company, with an employee count of around 2.8 lakh, is India's biggest public-sector employer after the Indian Railways.

The notification for the latest hiring drive is yet to be announced, and so interested applicants should keep an eye on the company's official website, coalindia.in.

