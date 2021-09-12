COVID-19 impact: 68% jobseekers looking to switch industries, says Amazon India survey

Professionals in India are rethinking their career paths and are looking to acquire new skills as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 68 per cent jobseekers looking to switch industries, a survey commissioned by Amazon India found.

The e-commerce giant commissioned the survey to gauge the impact of COVID-19 on jobs and future career plans among Indian professionals. The survey was conducted by Morning Consult, a global data intelligence company, from August 17 to August 23, 2021 and covered 1,000 professional adults across India.

The survey found that 59 per cent of professionals are actively searching for a job and 90 per cent want to learn new skills.

More than 35 per cent employed professionals in India saw a pay cut as a result of COVID-19, while more than 68 per cent jobseekers are looking to switch industries as a result of COVID-19, Amazon India said.

While 33 per cent jobseekers in India are looking for a new job where they can do more meaningful work, 51 per cent are interested in pursuing opportunities in industries they do not have experience in.

"When applying for a job, 55 per cent of Indian professionals claim compensation is a major factor they look for...Job security is a major priority for 56 per cent of Indian professionals following the pandemic," the company said.

Also Read: Zomato to discontinue grocery services from Sep 17; banks on Grofers in the segment

For almost half of the professionals (49 per cent), opportunities that will help them learn and develop is a high priority when considering a job, while a safe workplace environment is a high priority for 47 per cent jobseekers while considering a job.

About 75 per cent of professionals are concerned that their current set of skills will become outdated in five years, the survey found. "90 per cent of India professionals are interested in learning new and transferrable career skills, 74 per cent of these professionals claimed this interest was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic."

While 76 per cent of employed Indian adults are already given support through additional training offered by their employers, 97 per cent would like more job trainings to be offered.

"The study underlines the changing concerns, aspirations and interests of Indian job-seekers, particularly brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic. Professionals are looking at broadening the industries and skill-sets to stay relevant in the changing job market," Amazon India said.

The company said it recently announced 8,000 direct job openings across 35 cities in the country, in line with its commitment to create 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs in India by 2025. Amazon will also host its first-ever Career Day in India on September 16.

Also Read: Amazon plans to hire 55,000 people globally, says CEO Andy Jassy