Entry-level professionals continue to be in high demand across metros, sectors: Naukri JobSpeak  

Freshers or professionals with entry-level experience continued to rule the roost in the job hiring market cutting across metros and sectors in the month of June. The demand for entry-level talent recorded the highest yearly growth at 30 per cent in June 2022, as per a recent Naukri JobSpeak report.

Hiring for entry-level professionals went up in metros like Mumbai by 93 per cent for freshers and in Tier-2 cities like Kochi, it went up by 105 per cent. Sectors like travel and hospitality (158 per cent), retail (109 per cent), insurance (101 per cent), accounting finance (95 per cent), BFSI (88 per cent) and education (70 per cent) led the growth in hiring for freshers.

Hiring demand witnessed a growth in metro as well as non-metro cities as Mumbai and Coimbatore logged the highest growth in hiring numbers in metros and non-metros, respectively. While Mumbai logged the yearly growth of 43 per cent in metros, Coimbatore logged the maximum growth in hiring in non-metros at yearly growth of 60 per cent.

Other metros like Kolkata (29 per cent), Delhi (29 per cent), Chennai (21 per cent), Bengaluru (17 per cent), Pune (15 per cent) and Hyderabad (11 per cent). Non-metros like Kochi (51 per cent) and Jaipur (19 per cent) also witnessed a surge in hirings whereas Ahmedabad and Chandigarh remained flat.

However, positive hiring sentiment was also observed in experience brackets like 4-7 years (19 per cent), 8-12 years (17 per cent), 13-16 years (17 per cent), 13-16 years (21 per cent) and over 16 years (17 per cent).

On the sectoral front, travel and hospitality continue to show the maximum yearly surge in hiring activity at 125 per cent. Sectors apart from travel and hospitality that have logged a growth in hirings in June 2022 are retail (75 per cent), BFSI (58 per cent), insurance (48 per cent), education (47 per cent), real estate (46 per cent), auto (37 per cent) and oil and gas (36 per cent).

Conversely, sectors like telecom and pharma/biotech remained flat. Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal noted, “With the Indian economy growing at a steady pace, the job market is also seeing a consistent uptick in hiring activity across key sectors and cities. This upward trend is a positive indication as a significant proportion of new job opportunities are being created for professionals across sectors and experience bands.”