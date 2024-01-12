Half of Coursera’s 2024 hires will be from India, says CEO Jeff Maggioncalda

Online learning platform Coursera is strategically expanding its footprint in India, recognising the country as a pivotal market. It has translated the top 4,000 courses, featuring content from universities like Yale, into Hindi. As part of its ambitious growth strategy, the company envisions that half of its new hires in 2024 will likely be recruited from India. Presently, Coursera boasts a global workforce of 1,500 employees; and India accounts for 220 of its 250 professionals in the Asia-Pacific region.

Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda told Business Today, “Our operations in India have three parts. The first is serving customers in India. The second is how we partner with the 18 universities in India, collaborating with the top institutions that publish content on Coursera. Additionally, companies like L&T and industry partners contribute content to Coursera, educating the global audience. The third part is the Coursera team in India.”

Out of the 200 people currently employed by Coursera in India, they are not just in the back office but also work in areas such as UX design, finance, strategy, sales, software engineering, and full-stack development. Maggioncalda added, “We see amazing talent in India, and we plan to build more of our team here. We anticipate hiring more employees in India than in any other country, with up to half of the hires in 2024 being in India.”

Discussing the skills Coursera seeks in new talent, Maggioncalda shared three criteria: “First, is the person passionate and committed? Are they passionate about what we do and committed to producing high-quality work? Are they willing to work hard and be agile learners? Second, do they have the skills to perform the job well? Third, are they good team players? An honest, hardworking individual with good skills, a willingness to develop further skills, and the ability to enhance the performance of those around them is someone I want to hire, regardless of their country.”

As of December 31, 2023, out of the 136 million globally registered learners as of September 30, 2023, India stands as the second-largest market for the company, boasting 23.4 million registered learners and experiencing a 23% year-over-year learner growth.